Australian EV startup Tritium will open a US factory to build charging stations, as it eyes further global expansion in 2022.

Australian EV manufacturer Tritium announced it will open a US factory to build electric vehicle charging stations.

The Nasdaq-listed Australian company is ramping up its global expansion in 2022.

Tritium also said it expects to announce an expansion of its European facilities next year.

Tritium said it expects to build six production lines to produce 30,000 of its fast chargers for EVs a year, creating more than 500 jobs at a site in Tennessee in the US.

Jane Hunter, chief executive of Tritium, said at a press conference held at the White House the company’s US investment represented its wider push to lead the market in fast EV charging production.

“Tritium’s investment in a US-based, cutting-edge facility for manufacturing is part of our strong push toward global growth in support of the e-mobility industry,” Hunter said.

“We are thrilled to work with the US Federal government and the State of Tennessee on this initiative.

“With the help of the hard-working residents of Tennessee, we expect to double or even triple our charger production capacity to further our product distribution throughout the United States.”

The White House on Tuesday heralded plans by Tritium as part of a wave of new plants in the country to support EVs.

Speaking at a news conference with Hunter, President Joe Biden said the factory was another step in the country’s acceleration of production of green technology to compete with China.

“This is great news for workers across the country, for the economy and frankly for the planet,” Biden said.

Tritium also said on Tuesday it expects to announce an expansion of its European facilities next year.

The Brisbane-based company, backed by investors including energy entrepreneur Trevor St Baker, coal investor Brian Flannery and engineering firm Varley Group, listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in January.

The IPO was part of several new SPACs spearheaded by Riverstone Holdings LLC to profit off the transition to cleaner fuels.

The Tennessee charging station factory follows an aggressive push by the company to compete with more established EV firms in the Asia Pacific region as well as a concerted effort to capitalise on the Biden government’s investment in green technology.

The company secured $40 million from US-based Cigna Investments in September to fund its scale-up of global operations and build capacity to fill its order backlog.

This followed Tritium gaining a raft of new customers in recent months like ReCharge Alaska, along with Asian companies such as Thailand’s EVLOMO, as it geared up to take on strong established battery players in South Korea and Japan on their home turf and grow already strong sales to Thailand and India.

The development is part of a wave of new private sector spending off the back of President Biden’s 2021 infrastructure policy, including support for the build-out of a national network of charging stations for electric vehicles.

The US under President Biden has accelerated commitments toward the electrification of transport, driven by EV car leaders like Tesla and the emergence of EV ride-sharing companies like Revel that offer on-demand e-bikes, e-scooters and Teslas.

The administration’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill included $7.5 billion to support the auto industry’s electrification by expanding the recharging network.

Locally the company made news in 2021 around the launch in November of one of the world’s largest EV charger testing facilities in Brisbane, along with a deal to provide 158 new charging stations around the country.

Tritium shares jumped about 40% on news of its factory plans, closing Tuesday at $US9.54.