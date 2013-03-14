Australian Jobs Surge By The Most In Over 12 Years, Aussie Dollar Spikes

Australian companies added a whopping 71.5k jobs in February, the biggest monthly gain since July 2000.



Economists were looking for an addition of just 10k jobs.

The unemployment rate held at 5.4 per cent as more people returned to the workforce.

The mining heavy economy has struggled to find growth as its major export partners slowed.

Here’s a looked at the move in the Aussie dollar before and after the jobs report.

Photo: Finviz

