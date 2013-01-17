Australian Employment Unexpectedly Falls

Australia vs. New Zealand

Photo: flickrandrewtallon

Australia’s December employment figures are out.Employment fell by 5,500 in December. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg were looking for a 4,000 gain.



The unemployment rate was revised up to 5.3 per cent from a previous reading of 5.2 per cent.

Australia, an economy largely driven by mining, has struggled as its trading partners like China have slowed down.

It’s “a credit bubble built on a commodity market built on an even bigger Chinese credit bubble,” wrote strategist Dylan Grice about Australia.

