Campaign Monitor Has Made Salesforce's Alex Bard CEO So Its Founders Can Go Back To Doing What They Love

Campaign Monitor founders Ben Richardson and David Greiner. Image: Supplied.

Campaign Monitor, the Sydney-based company which delivers email marketing campaigns, has just announced it’s getting a new CEO.

Launched over 10 years ago by co-founders Ben Richardson and Dave Greiner, the tech company has quietly grown to more than 80 employees across 19 cities with more than 100,000 paying customers in 170 countries.

Not bad for a South Sydney startup.

Today Campaign Monitor has appointed former Salesforce.com executive vice president Alex Bard as CEO and a member of the board.

With Bard as CEO, the company said Richardson and Greiner will be able to go back to what they love doing – focusing on product development and innovation.

To accelerate growth, in April the company announced it was taking on $US250 million in funding from New York-based Insight Venture Partners. A move which industry insiders said at the time valued the company at about $600 million. More on that here.

“Campaign Monitor has been profitable every quarter since it was launched in 2004 and has established itself as a creative, disruptive force within the email marketing sector,” managing director at Insight Venture Partners and Campaign Monitor chairman Deven Parekh said.

“Alex’s leadership will further catalyse the company’s growth in current and future markets.”

Bard knows his way around tech companies. Before he worked at Salesforce, he was the on the founding team for four online startups, including Assistly, which was acquired by Salesforce.com in September 2011.

“It’s a great honour to join such a forward-looking and talented group. I look forward to working with the amazing team that is already in place as we break ground in markets around the world,” Bard said.

