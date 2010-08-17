Here's Everything You Need To Know To Prepare For The Australian Election

The Australian federal election is going to be a referendum on this question: Which party is going to best manage the A$1.3 Trillion ($1 Trillion) economy?
Australia escaped recession with the help of a A$42 billion ($37.6 billion) stimulus package; unemployment is low at 5.2%; the economy is in its 17th straight year of uninterrupted growth; and the government anticipates a surplus budget in three years, spurred by Chinese demand for resources and the resultant mining investment boom.
Essentially, it comes down to this: Will the incumbent labour party convince Aussies that it was their policies that saved the nation from a severe recession? Or will the Liberal Coalition persuade voters that it was 10 years of Liberal financial acumen that set Australia up to best deal with the GFC under the Howard administration that ended in 2007.
But we’ll start with a briefing on the industries and companies most likely to be impacted by the election.
Australia is the world's biggest exporter of coal, iron ore and aluminium and the government is grappling with how tax-payers can benefit most from its glut of mining resources. The controversial Resource Super Profts Tax (RSPR) basically resulted in the overthrow of former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, and current Prime Minister Gillard only called the election after she had made a deal with the mining majors, BHP and Rio Tinto.
The new proposal, called the Mineral Resources Rent Tax (MRRT), levies a 30 per cent tax on coal and iron ore mining profits from 2012 onward.
Abbott won't implement the MRRT if elected Prime Minister, calling it a punishment for the nation's most profitable industry.
Companies that will be affected by the introduction of the MRRT: All miners.
Majors: BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, Anglo American, Xstrata, Newmont Mining, gold producer Newcrest and iron ore miner Fortescue.
Energy companies: Santos, Arrow Energy, Origin Energy.
The Liberal Opposition, if elected, will end labour's ban on selling uranium to India. Australia's uranium reserves are the largest in the world, representing 23% of the global stockpile. Production and exports average about 10,000 tonnes per year.
Major beneficiaries of a Liberal win would be Rio Tinto and BHP, since Rio Tinto owns 68% of Energy Resources of Australia - the operator of the Ranger uranium mine in the Northern Territory - and BHP owns the Olympic Dam uranium mine in South Australia.
China will be watching this space, and America should be; the world's second largest economy is Australia's biggest importer of Australian minerals, and many say it's what saved Australia from a recession. A higher tax down under affects the cost of imports into China, increasing the cost of production there, which would likely affect the cost of American imports. China is Australia's biggest trading partner; bilateral trade was worth A$85.1 billion ($76.2 billion) in 2009.
If labour wins, and the MRRT is implemented, hedge funds, mutual funds and pension funds will reexamine the extent to which they want to invest in mining companies that work in Oz. Though there will be winners with the new tax: pension fund managers including AMP Ltd, AXA Asia Pacific, Westpac Banking Corp's Colonial First State.
Interested parties should also consider what this might mean for other mining countries going forward. If the MRRT is successful, will a resource profit tax be next in Brazil?
Climate change is a major issue for the Australian electorate: Prolonged and severe drought have not only negatively impacted the country's farmers, but water shortages affect the entire population.
Current labour Prime Minister Gillard wants to cut carbon emissions by at least 5% by 2020 and will implement a carbon emissions trade scheme, but not until after 2012. Gillard has also proposed a rebate for those who trade in inefficient cars, an assembly of 150 people to build consensus around a price on carbon, and that new coal-fired power stations must have carbon capture and storage.
labour also wants to generate 20 per cent of the nation's energy from renewable sources like wind, solar and geothermal projects by 2020.
The Liberals match the emissions cuts proposal in deadline and amount, but oppose any form of carbon tax.
Instead Abbott has proposed a A$3.2 billion ($2.87 billion) policy that includes a A$1 billion ($900 million) emissions reduction fund that he thinks would incentivise industry to cut pollutants, as well as the planting of 20 million trees.
Manufacturers of solar panels like America's SunPower, China's SunTech and Japan's Sanyo, will also benefit from a Liberal win: Abbott has offered a A$1000 ($896) rebate for those who install solar panels.
Electricity generators such as AGL Energy; TruEnergy, a unit of Hong Kong-listed CLP Holdings; and Britain's International Power, which has a stake in an Australian coal-fired power station.
Miners such as BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto Ltd., Xstrata,, Newmont Mining and Barrick Gold Ltd.
Petroleum companies including Woodside and Santos, and steel companies such as BlueScope and OneSteel.
labour: Promises to build a high-speed fibre-optic broadband network that would cover the continent. The party is committed spending A$43bn (US$33 bn) to build it, and the project would involve A$11 billion (US$10 billion) deal to use Telstra infrastructure.
Liberal: Want to scrap the broadband network in favour of a less expensive, slower fibre, wireless and satellite network to be delivered by private enterprise, that would cost A$6.3 billion ($5.65 billion).
Companies that may be affected: Phone companies: Telstra and Singtel; Wireless company: Hutch Telcom; Cable and entertainment companies: Austar and News Corp.
Age: 48
Party: labour
Vitals: Australia's first female PM. Former lawyer. Former Shadow minister for population and immigration, health, deputy leader of the labour party. The labour Party slumped in the polls when she took office in June, after ousting Kevin Rudd with the help of right party factions and key labour unions (Gillard is actually, nominally a member of the Victorian Left faction of the party).
Social Views: Pro-abortion, against a 'big Australia' (as opposed to predecessor Kevin Rudd who was in favour of population growth), does not support the legalization of gay marriage.
Age: 52
Party: Liberals
Vitals: Rhodes Scholar. Oxford graduate. Former employment minister, health minister. Won the leadership of the Liberal Party last year after deposing former Goldman Sachs exec, Malcolm Turnbull.
Views: Conservative Catholic. Supports a constitutional monarchy over Australia becoming a republic. Once said he thought the science of climate change was 'highly contentious'. Opposes stem cell research. Thinks abortions should be 'safe, legal and rare.'
The last time Australia had a one-term government was during the Great Depression - 80 years ago. However, the polls are tight and most commentators suggest a photo finish on Aug 21.
The latest poll put the labour Government 4 points ahead of the opposition at 52-48%. But another survey indicated that the Liberal coalition is leading in key mining community areas in Western Australia and Queensland, which could deliver Abbott about 10 seats, and he only needs 17 seats he needs to win the election. A 2.3% swing would see a Liberal win.
As for who they want to be their Prime Minister, Aussies way prefer Gillard to Abbott: 52% to 38 %.
There have also been suggestions of a hung parliament.
