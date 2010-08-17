Here's Everything You Need To Know To Prepare For The Australian Election

The Australian federal election is going to be a referendum on this question: Which party is going to best manage the A$1.3 Trillion ($1 Trillion) economy?



Australia escaped recession with the help of a A$42 billion ($37.6 billion) stimulus package; unemployment is low at 5.2%; the economy is in its 17th straight year of uninterrupted growth; and the government anticipates a surplus budget in three years, spurred by Chinese demand for resources and the resultant mining investment boom.

Essentially, it comes down to this: Will the incumbent labour party convince Aussies that it was their policies that saved the nation from a severe recession? Or will the Liberal Coalition persuade voters that it was 10 years of Liberal financial acumen that set Australia up to best deal with the GFC under the Howard administration that ended in 2007.

But we’ll start with a briefing on the industries and companies most likely to be impacted by the election.

