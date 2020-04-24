The Australian economy has been put into 'hibernation'. These are the next stages to recovery.

An eerily empty Bondi Beach. (Photo by James D. Morgan, Getty Images)

Federal, state, and territory governments have effectively placed the Australian economy into hibernation to protect it from the worst of the coronavirus outbreak.

However, as the nation eyes a possible return to normalacy and strives to contain the virus, those same governments will need to navigate an exit strategy.

This is what that exit strategy may look like as the economy struggles through recovery.

While bears typically enter hibernation for half a year, how long Australia’s freeze will last is anyone’s guess. The Prime Minister’s latest guidance was “at least four weeks” – putting the country on hold until the middle of May at bare minimum.

However, despite how it may seem at times, Australia will eventually thaw and some kind of normalcy should return to its shores.

While it’s impossible to say exactly how long hibernation and each subsequent phase may last, an eventual recovery will follow a few clearly defined stages.

Australia’s outlook for a U-shaped recovery.

Before COVID-19

This is the easy stage to recognise. Before the coronavirus outbreak made its tear around the world, Australia’s economy was doing okay, all things considered.

At the end of February, unemployment was hovering at a little over 5% and the official interest rate had been cut from 1.5% to 0.75% in an effort to get it to 4.5% to get wages growing.

The economy was projected to grow by a little over 2% a year and the stock market, while overvalued, was at all-time highs. Australian property prices equally were nearing their all-time peak, being on track to post the fastest market reboundon record.

Australia’s Coalition government was approaching its long-promised budget surplus which would have seen it balance the books for the first time in about a decade.

It was by no means perfect, but it was also many shades better than what was to come.

Infection, freefall and hibernation

As Australia and countries confirmed their first COVID cases, and the threat of a global pandemic began to materialise, the economic impact began to be felt.

The sharemarket was the first thing to go, jumping off a cliff to enter its quickest bear market on record and wipe more than $300 billion off the index in the space of a few weeks.

The official interest rate was slashed twice in nearly as many weeks to 0.25% as the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) began firing off the last few of its available bullets. It announced it would commence unconventional monetary policy, implementing quantitative easing (QE) for the first time in Australian history and injecting huge amounts of liquidity into the market.

The ASX 200 jumped out a window at the end of February.

The federal government bit a bullet of its own, finally deciding to forgo a budget surplus over some much-needed fiscal stimulus. In the space of a few weeks, it had announced more than $200 billion in spending measures in an effort to stymie rising unemployment and safeguard the businesses it was forced to shut down to contain the virus.

The property market finally hit a turning point as well, with price falls of between 10% and 20% predicted by some, dependent on how high unemployment was to get.

The bright side of the country’s economic sacrifices is that the strategy appears to be working so far, at least in the public health sense. By acting early, Australia has demonstrated an initial flattening of the curve with the rate of daily infection rises slowing.

New and cumulative cases in Australia. (Health Department)

As of 24 April, Australia had less than 6,700 confirmed cases. The total of new cases a day has so far decreased from more than 280 at its peak to closer to 6, showing some promising early signs of flattening. It should be noted however there are some large caveats to that optimism, best explained in this article at The Conversation.

Trough phase and containment

Just when Australian enters this new phase is difficult to ascertain, given its entirely dependent on how Australian’s containment efforts fare – an ever-changing situation.

Certainly, the experience of Singapore should indicate the worst may be far from over. The city-state, having been held up as a model to the rest of the world early on in the piece, is now combating a second wave of infections larger than its first.

Singapore is now grappling to contain a second wave of infections (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah, Getty Images)

To know, Australia will first need to begin stepping back its hardline restrictions on businesses and individuals without seeing another surge in cases. There are varying forecasts – read: educated guesses – on when Australia may begin doing this.

The earliest possible date currently looks to be mid-May based on the government’s current timeline to next review the changes, although the general consensus is that it will take place later in the following months.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe and ANZ chief economist David Plank both believe this could start as soon as June, with the former expecting a slow staggered wind-back while the latter a speedier liberation.

Goldman Sachs meanwhile argues the restrictions will be in place for “at least the next six months”, setting the stage for restrictions to remain until September at the earliest.

A rebound and a recovery

If successful, Australia may be able to begin opening up domestic travel, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison indicating Australia and New Zealand could potentially open their borders exclusively to each other for a period.

If Australia can both relax those restrictions and prevent COVID-19 cases from rising – a big if – then it would set the stage for a major recovery.

Hard-hit businesses like airlines, cafes and restaurants could begin operating on a more relaxed basis. For the beleaguered hospitality sector, such a move could allow them to welcome patrons back on a limited basis with some capacity constraints in place.

“If we relax the sanctions in mid-May or early June, for example, and enable some businesses to reopen and gradually ease back from then on then we may be able to get back to normal fairly quickly,” AMP Capital chief economist Shane Oliver told Business Insider Australia.

“But if it goes on for the six months that is being talked about, it might take a lot more help from the government to get people out of the cautious mindset they’ve adopted.”

Australia implements drive through testing in Sydney’s eastern suburbs. (Photo by Speed Media, Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

For Oliver and others, the duration of the government’s lockdown could be the difference between a sharper recovery, like what Australia saw after its 1980s recession, or the long-drawn-out one it experienced in the early 90s.

So too will it depend on the government’s exit strategy, according to economist and former Gillard adviser Stephen Koukoulas, with higher unemployment, fallen incomes, and accumulated debt will likely put a “handbrake” on any recovery.

“If you emerge from hibernation and you’re holding on to an extra $10,000 of debt then, of course, you won’t be spending much because you’ll be working hard to pay off that extra debt you’re now saddled with,” he told Business Insider Australia.

To counter that, both he and Oliver agree some form of exit stimulus may be required.

“It doesn’t have to be huge but it may just have to be a financial nudge to push the country into a kind of economic celebration,” Koukoulas said. “We’ll need to get the economy growing and unemployment back down which means we’ll need a couple of really strong quarters of growth to as much as possible return to where we were before all of this.”

Getting Australians back to work – and importantly, keeping them there – would help dispel some uncertainty and appear to put a ceiling on major economic anxieties like unemployment and income loss.

However, inevitably some businesses will never reopen with some sectors likely to never be the same.

“For businesses and retailers too, they’ll likely be more cautious when it comes to rehiring as retail is pushed further online,” Oliver said.

“In some cases, this will have triggered responses which might take a while to recover from, for other industries they may never get back to where they were when this all started.”

