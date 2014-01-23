Australian Drug Money Is Going To Terrorists: Report

Ben Collins
Hezbollah and Amal gunmen take position during clashes after fighting broke out between Shiite Hezbollah forces and Sunni Muslims in the Mount Lebanon area May 11, 2008. Photo: Getty

Millions of dollars spent by Australians on illegal drugs are being sent to terrorists organisations through a money-laundering program, according to a Fairfax Media report.

Fairfax says 40 separate money-laundering operations have been uncovered across Australia by a task force called Project Eligo.

According to the report at least one of the exchange houses discovered sends a portion of ever dollar cleared to Lebanese group Hezbollah, whose military wing is listed as terrorist organisation by Australian authorities.

So far, according to the report, the operation has seized $26 million in dirty cash, and frozen $30 million of houses and other assets funded by drug money. It has also intercepted drug shipments totalling more than $530 million dollars.

There’s more here.

