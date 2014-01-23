Australian Drug Money Is Going To Terrorists: Report

Millions of dollars spent by Australians on illegal drugs are being sent to terrorists organisations through a money-laundering program, according to a Fairfax Media report.
Fairfax says 40 separate money-laundering operations have been uncovered across Australia by a task force called Project Eligo.
According to the report at least one of the exchange houses discovered sends a portion of ever dollar cleared to Lebanese group Hezbollah, whose military wing is listed as terrorist organisation by Australian authorities.
So far, according to the report, the operation has seized $26 million in dirty cash, and frozen $30 million of houses and other assets funded by drug money. It has also intercepted drug shipments totalling more than $530 million dollars.
There’s more here.
