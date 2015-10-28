The Australian dollar got smoked on the weak inflation report

China Photos/Getty Images

Australia’s inflation data for the September quarter is out, and it’s below market expectations.

With core inflation at 2.15%, it’s the lowest annual inflation rate since the June quarter of 2012.

The case for a 25 basis point interest rate cut at next week’s RBA meeting has strengthened, rising to more than 50%.

The increased expectation for lower interest rates has seen the Australian dollar tumble, not only against the US dollar but all major currency pairs.

Here’s the current Aussie dollar scoreboard.

AUD/USD 0.7126 , -0.0062 , -0.86%

0.7126 , -0.0062 , -0.86% AUD/JPY 85.73 , -0.85 , -0.98%

85.73 , -0.85 , -0.98% AUD/CNY 4.5262 , -0.0394 , -0.86%

4.5262 , -0.0394 , -0.86% AUD/EUR 0.6458 , -0.0048 , -0.74%

0.6458 , -0.0048 , -0.74% AUD/GBP 0.4654 , -0.0045 , -0.96%

0.4654 , -0.0045 , -0.96% AUD/NZD 1.0560 , -0.0056 , -0.53%

The AUD/USD currently buys .7126, a decline of 0.86% for the session. It has now lost close to 1.5 cents from Tuesday morning’s opening level.

Here’s the chart, via Investing.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.