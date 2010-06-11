Morgan Stanley Disses Australia: Forget The Latest Cheer, The Consumer Is Breaking And The Dollar Will Tank

The Australian economy has been sending out mixed signals lately. Consumer confidence dropped substantially from highs, and Australians’ outlook for family finance’s has fallen particularly hard. General signs of economic weakness caused the Australian central bank to refrain from raising interest rates at its last decision, aborting what had been one of the world’s leading interest rate up-cycles.



But then just the other day Australian bulls were re-energized by surprisingly strong job creation. The Aussie dollar has enjoyed a bit of a rally over the last few days, as shown by the Finviz chart below:

So is it time to short the Australian rebound or not? Morgan Stanley believes that, despite the recent good news, the Aussie dollar still has a long way to fall.

Morgan Stanley:

Our other high conviction position is still to be short Australian dollar. The latest set of leading indicators both for consumer and business confidence shows more evidence that the economy is starting to slow after the significant tightening of monetary conditions that has taken place since last year, with six interest rate hikes and a significant rally in the AUD (Exhibit 1). Signs of stress are also starting to show in home loans, with demand falling sharply (Exhibit 2). RBA Governor Stevens has also sounded more cautious.

(Via Morgan Stanley, FX Pulse, 10 June 2010)

