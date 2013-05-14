Australian Dollar Has Lost Strength Against $US

Currency traders will be keeping a close eye on tonight’s Federal Budget to see whether it pushes the Aussie dollar back over parity with the $USD, reports The Australian.



Better economic figures in the US have sent the greenback up, and the result has been a roller-coaster ride for the Australian currency.

US retail sales rose a little in April, defying predictions of a fall, and one result was a drop in the $AuD to 99.77c at midday today.

Analysts say a fall in the dollar’s price is likely to have a badly-needed stimulatory effect on the local economy as the steam goes out of the mining boom.

But the falling value of the currency provides one more hard-to-predict variable for Wayne Swan and the Treasury as they launch the Budget this evening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.