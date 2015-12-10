Australian dollar explodes on wild jobs report

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 19: People wait in line to take a picture with the bronze bull in the Financial district which has become a Wall Street icon during afternoon trading on June 19, 2013 in New York City. Following news that the Federal Reserve will leave interest rates unchanged, the Dow Jones industrial average and S&P 500 dropped 0.6%. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Australia has posted another stunningly strong jobs report, with more than 71,00 jobs added in the economy last month when the market was expecting a fall of 10,000.

The Aussie:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.