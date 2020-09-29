Scott Morrison says he's spending $800 million on 'jobs and growth' for digital businesses – but most of the money isn't even leaving the government

The majority of the $800 million will be spent updating government systems.(Tracey Nearmy, Getty Images)

The federal government has announced $800 million will be spent on its so-called ‘JobMaker Digital Business Plan’.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the money would support businesses to “grow and create more jobs”.

However, more than $676 million will be used to simply update the federal government’s existing systems and registries.

In a pandemic age, Australian businesses are said to be getting a hand to enter the digital one.

The federal government announced on Tuesday an $800 million package to assist small businesses to navigate the online world.

“Many businesses moved online quickly when the pandemic hit, undergoing a decade of change in months, finding new customers or new ways of doing things,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

“Our JobMaker Digital Business Plan provides significant backing to continue that digital push and expand opportunities for businesses to grow and create more jobs.”

However, while Treasurer Josh Frydenberg joined Morrison in trotting out the ‘jobs and growth’ line, most of the money won’t ever leave the government’s clutches and will be of limited use to businesses.

The lion’s share, in $420 million, is simply being spent to modernise the online business registry. To be operated by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), the registry will be used to help tackle corporate fraud and reduce bureaucracy.

How much ‘jobs and growth’ the measure will translate to for the average small business is unclear.

Similarly, another $256 million will develop a digital identity system to secure interactions between businesses and, according to the government, 70 of its departments.

The government claims it will help cut the time it takes to set up a business, as well as helping crack down on company ‘phoenixing’ – whereby a business is shut down to avoid responsibilities and debts only for it to reemerge as another entity from the ashes of corporate malfeasance.

The remaining $123 million and change will be used on a wide variety of smaller initiatives. They range from accelerating the rollout of 5G and open banking to supporting Australia’s fintech scene.

With just $2.5 million to be spent on online skills training, it seems more perhaps could have been done in the way of direct support.

Separate research from accounting software service Xero, for example, shows the value in helping businesses go online.

“Small businesses, with a heavy use of apps, have experienced revenue falls one-third smaller and job losses 40% smaller than other businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Xero small business advocate, Angus Capel said.

Coming as Australia stumbles into its first recession in three decades, and government support measures like JobKeeper are cut back, small businesses may be hoping for a bit more out of the October budget.

