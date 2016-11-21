AUSTRALIAN DIARY: Everything you need to know about the week ahead

Photo: Uncle Sam by Salil Wadhavkar © 2016, Flickr, licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License.

US stocks were a little weaker on Friday to end the week, but both the US dollar and US interest rates continued their drive higher.

Those moves have driven Australian 10-year bonds up to 2.73% – around 90 basis points higher than the August lows, while the Australian dollar closed at 0.7345 – its lowest weekly close since early June.

Like Australia, emerging markets and their currencies are getting hammered by the moves in the US dollar and rates. With capital flowing out of EMs and other markets, it’s as though the whole world is hostage to the moves in the US – a dangerous correlation across so many markets.

The prospect of effectively a 3-day trading week in the US due to the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday could exacerbate volatility.

How far can the Trump rally go? That’s the big questions traders are asking themselves at the moment. US stocks are at,, or around record highs, US 10-year Treasuries are 2.34% (the highest level since the Fed hiked rates in December 2015), and the US dollar – in index terms – is at 101.34. That’s the dollar’s highest level since March 2003. It’s a big question because the election of Donald Trump is either a paradigm shift in markets – as Bridgewater’s Ray Dalio said this week – or a wrong turn for the USA, which won’t deliver a lasting rally in stocks,as Bill Gross opined. Billionaire investor Carl Icahn – who famously left Trump’s election celebration to buy $1 billion in stocks – said last week that stocks have run ahead of themselves in the week since the election. Maybe they have, for the moment. The reality is no-one really knows just yet. Paul Ashworth, chief economist at Capital Economics, summed it up nicely over the weekend saying: “More than a week on from the election, there is still considerable uncertainty surrounding what fiscal, trade and regulatory policies president-elect Donald Trump will pursue”. So that’s where we are – no one really knows.

The next faultline in global markets is the Italian referendum on December 4. Here’s the good news. Polls have been wrong all year so the fact they have Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi trailing in the December 4 constitutional referendum means he might actually have a surprise victory if Trump and Brexit are any guide. I’m being a little facetious saying that. Renzi’s reforms, which seek to deliver more stable government, and perhaps more powerful executive arm in Italy, come at a time when the global political system appears to have shifted in the opposite direction. Why does it matter? Because if Renzi loses, he says he’ll resign, plunging Italy into a potential political crisis at a time when its banking system remains on the precipice. It’s also got traders on tenterhooks and is part of the reason hedge fund manager Hugh Hendry is betting the EU will break up.

The major local events this week start in earnest on Tuesday with two RBA speeches. First up is Chris Aylmer (head of domestic markets) speaking to a Securitisation conference at 10.25 AEDT. And then a speech by the RBA’s chief economist Chris Kent on Tuesday evening (18.45 AEDT) to the Australian Business Economists’ Forecasting Conference in Sydney.

Kent is speaking to the topic “Australia’s Economic Transition – State by State”. The transition story for the economy has been an important one amid the winding down on spending of the resources sector.

So far, the transition toward growth in the East and within the non-mining sectors has been an encouraging one. But the NAB’s business survey shows that eastern lead transition could be showing signs of slowing. Kent’s speech will provide more official colour on how the RBA see’s the economy’s evolution.

Global : It’s a quieter week with America’s Thanksgiving Day holiday and associated light trade on Friday. Geopolitical events dominate, with eyes on polls ahead of the Italy’s December 4 referendum, which PM Renzi has staked his leadership on, and the focus also on OPEC with officials meeting Monday, ahead of the formal meeting on November 30. And then of course there’s the data.

US: Fed governor Fischer speaks on Monday and the November FOMC Minutes are out Wednesday (6am Thursday AEDT). The main data points are Durable Goods Orders, Jobless Claims, New Home Sales and the final (including post-election polling) Nov UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey are all out Wednesday. That confidence reading is the first such major read since the election; the weekly Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index for 13 November (post-election) was 6.4% above average October levels, a hint of a prospective upgrade. It’s then quiet Thursday-Friday with Thanksgiving Day, though the Advance Goods Trade and Wholesale Inventories reports are out Friday.

China:A very quiet week with mostly second-tier data: Industrial Profits Sunday.

Japan: Trade Monday, CPI Friday. BoJ Board member Takako Masai speaks Monday.

Euro: Draghi speaks to the European Parliament on Monday. Most data interest will be in the flash Nov PMIs on Wednesday. There’s also Germany’s revised Q3 GDP, Ifo Survey, and Gfk Consumer Confidence, all on Thursday.

UK: Public Finances, CBI Trends on Tuesday, revised Q3 GDP on Thursday, CBI Distributive Trades/CBI Retail on Friday. UK Chancellor unveils his Autumn Statement, Wednesday.

Canada: The main interest will be Tuesday’s September Retail Sales.

NZ: Data releases disrupted by earthquake damage to the Statistics NZ building on Wellington’s foreshore.

Here’s the NAB’s excellent calendar of all the events and data of the week’s ahead.

