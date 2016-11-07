AUSTRALIAN DIARY: Everything you need to know about the week ahead

Photo: Paul J. Richards/ AFP/ Getty Images.

Friday’s US jobs report gave the Fed everything it needs to raise rates in December.

Sure, October’s print of 161,000 was lower than the market’s forecast of 175,000 but September’s recast from a gain of 156,000 to 191,000 and the fact that wages grew at the fastest pace since the recession means it was a solid result.

Stocks ended lower, though, as election uncertainty weighed, leaving stocks in the US down for the 9th day in a row. The US dollar and bonds were also lower while the CBOE stock market volatility index hit 22.51% – the highest levels since Brexit.

But as David Scutt wrote Friday traders fear a Trump presidential victory could be Brexit times ten.

It’s going to be a huge week.

The election. For markets and traders nothing matters as much as the result of the US presidential elction this week. Henry Blodget neatly summarised the key risks many see if America wakes up to a President Trump. He also highlights why stocks, and global markets will likely come under pressure should Trump win: The stock market will drop 10%-20% (for starters). A Trump presidency will significantly increase risk and uncertainty. That unnerves investors and business decision-makers. US companies will temporarily “freeze” plans while they try to figure out what President Trump is likely to do. This will likely temporarily slow economic growth. Of course the election is too close to call and Hillary Clinton still has her nose in front. But even after 9 days of losses for US stocks the risks to traders and markets looks asymmetric as we head into the new week.

A quiet week with the major data points being the NAB Business Survey on Tuesday and Consumer Sentiment Wednesday. There are also a number of second-tier data reports with Housing Finance and Consumer Inflation Expectations Thursday of the most interest. The RBA’s Chris Ryan and Guy Debelle also speak, though are unlikely to be market moving as they are both at regulatory conferences.

Business conditions and consumer sentiment to support RBA pause this week. The latest Dun and Bradstreet survey of Australian business showed expectations for sales, profit, employment, and capital investment for the first quarter of 2017 surged to a 17-year high. That’s an incredibly strong result and one that supports the RBA’s pause in rate cuts. It’s against this backdrop that the release on Tuesday of the NAB’s business survey and Westpac’s consumer sentiment figures will give an indication of how the economy is set to perform over the summer. The NAB’s economics team said on Friday: “Business Conditions rose modestly in September to +8 index points from +7. At such levels, Conditions was still above the long term average of +5, having remained consistently above average since early 2015. However, after some promising signs of a broader-based recovery earlier in the year, strength in Business Conditions once again have become more heavily skewed toward major service industries with the emergence of a weaker trend in retail condition, seemingly related to a jump in input costs.” On consumer sentiment the NAB said: “As for Monthly Consumer Confidence Wednesday, the weekly measure is in line with its long-term average, suggesting no overt increase in consumer anxiety or caution toward spending”.

International Calendar

Global : Tuesday is Election Day in the US, with the results coming through in Asia time on Wednesday. There are also four Fed speakers, after US Fed vice-chair Stanley Fischer said Friday the labour market is strong and the Fed could overshoot its goals . Under the spotlight will be the RBNZ rate announcement on Thursday, a cut still expected despite a spate of strong economic reports. China releases its inflation reports on Wednesday with lending data due any time from Thursday onward.

US: The Presidential Election and aftermath to dominate – the polls are too close to call with Clinton only leading by 1 point according to the average of polls (NAB’s full US election coverage is attached). Aside from the election and Fed speakers, the data flow is fairly light after payrolls tonight, with the Fed’s Labour Market Conditions Index, JOLTS job Openings (both Yellen favourites) and the UoM Consumer Sentiment the picks.

China: CPI/PPI on Wednesday is followed by New Yuan Loans/Aggregate Financing and money supply data due for release any day on or after Thursday.

Japan: Mostly second tier reports due including Labour Cash Earnings, the Leading Index, the Current Account, the Economy Watchers’ Survey, Machine Orders, and the Tertiary Industry Index.

Euro: German Factory Orders, the Sentix Investor Confidence survey and Retail Sales are all on Monday, German Industrial Production on Tuesday, EC Economic Forecasts on Wednesday, and German CPI on Wednesday.

UK: Halifax House Prices on Monday, Industrial Production on Tuesday, Trade on Wednesday, RICS House Price balance on Thursday, and Construction Output on Friday.

Canada: Trade and Ivey PMI are out tonight then Housing Starts/Building Permits on Tuesday, followed by New House prices on Thursday.

NZ: The RBNZ on Thursday is the major focus with all analysts forecasting a cut. Electronic Card Transactions, the Manufacturing PMI, and Food Prices are also being released.

