CHART: Australian Developers Are Best-Paid In The World

Australian web and software developers are the best paid in the world, according to a 2012 survey by online recruiter staff.com.

The data, posted on social recruiting platform splinter.me this month, reveals that Australian developers earn about 12% more than their US counterparts and almost 6 times more than those in India.

Figures are in US dollars, so last year’s high Australian dollar could have pushed local figures up. The AUD has fallen 11% since April.

There’s more on splinter.me.

