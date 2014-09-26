Australian Defence Officer Who Claimed He Was Attacked Yesterday Withdraws Allegation

NSW police say the Australian Defence Force officer who claimed he’d been assaulted by two men on Thursday morning has now withdrawn the claim.

The 41-year-old claimed he was attacked on the way to work in the outer Sydney suburb of Bella Vista.

NSW Police said they will continue to examine the circumstances that led to the allegation being made to them.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.