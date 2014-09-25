Australian Defence Officer Assaulted In Sydney Suburb By Two Men

UPDATE: On Friday morning, the officer withdrew the assault claim.

An Australian Defence Force officer was allegedly threatened and assaulted in the north-western Sydney suburb of Bella Vista early this morning by two men described as of Middle Eastern appearance.

NSW police say they are currently investigating the incident, which happened around 6.30am on Thursday. The officer, 41, was in uniform at the time and says he was approached by the two men, who threatened and then attacked him. He suffered minor bruising and reported the assault to police, first by phone, then in person at the Kings Cross police station.

In response to the incident the Department of Defence said in a statement that Defence will not discuss potential threats against ADF personnel or their families, or specific security measures they are taking.

“ADF members have been advised to consider where they are going, to be aware of their surroundings, and to exercise common sense and judgement when considering where and when to wear uniform in public,” the Department’s statement said.

