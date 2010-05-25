Here's What You Need To Know About The Major Property, Debt, And Banking Crisis Brewing In Australia

Photo: leighton.com.au

Figured Australia would be safe from the rest of the world’s economic turmoil by hiding deep in the southern hemisphere? Not a chance. Its market and currency are tumbling due to a host of reasonsAnd according to this presentation from economist Steve Keen, courtesy of Mish’s Global Economic Analysis, a very serious bust is coming.



Like Greece, Spain, and Ireland, Australia has a fiscal crisis going on as well and its about to affect the banks, the currency, and the housing market of the Outback in general.

