Australian Dante Exum Is In The NBA, Signing With The Utah Jazz

Exum with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver at the draft announcement (Photo: Getty Images)

Australia’s Dante Exum has been picked up by the Utah Jazz NBA team, with the eighteen-year-old selected as the fifth draft pick.

This means Australia now has five Australians playing in the world’s premier basketball league, alongside Andrew Bogut, Patty Mills, Aron Baynes and Matthew Dellavedova.

According to Fairfax Media, he’ll also rocket straight onto the BRW top 50 sports earners list. Exum, the son of former NBL import Cecil Exum, is expected to earn around $3 million in his first season.

