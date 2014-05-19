Australian Cyclists Can Use This New Google Maps Function To Avoid The Big Hills

Tony Abbott

The new Google Maps feature for cyclists can be used in Australia.

Plug in your starting point and destination and Google will tell you how long it will take by bike and, probably more importantly, how hard to hills are going to be.

Here’s Google’s take on a trip from the Sydney CBD to Manly: 1 hour and 8 minutes and a lot of hills:

or Sydney to Leura, 105km of pain:

Or Melbourne city to Daylesford, a constant 118km climb from 4m above sea level to 759m above sea level.

