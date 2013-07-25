Australian Cycling Veteran Stuart O'Grady Has Admitted He Doped In 1998

Photo: Getty/Suhaimi Abdullah

In the two weeks before the 1998 Tour de France, Stuart O’Grady took performance-enhancing EPO, the recently-retired Australian cyclist has confessed.

Speaking to News Limited newspaper The Advertiser, O’Grady — who retired Monday — said he would be named in a French Senate inquiry into doping in sport.

He told the paper he sourced the blood-boosting EPO on his own, and took it without anyone else knowing. He also said he was aware the admission would tarnish his career.

The hardest part though, was telling his parents. “It was the worst moment of my life.”

