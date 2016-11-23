Australian customised bag business Mon Purse is opening an outlet in Bloomingdales New York

Photo: Mon Purse/ Facebook.

The Australian design-your-own handbag brand, Mon Purse, has launched in the US after signing a deal with US department store giant Bloomingdales.

From December US consumers will be able to purchase the customisable handbags and leather goods through monpurse.com and in-store at Bloomingdales, 59th Street, New York.

Designed by Prop Studios, the Bloomingdales concession will feature ready-to-wear pieces, which can be monogrammed on-site, alongside customisable handbags shown to potential buyers via 3D modelling software that renders the bag design.

“Mon Purse is the first handbag retailer globally to bring the “design-your-own” concept online and in-stores,” says founder Lana Hopkins.

Photo: Mon Purse/ Facebook.

“We’re thrilled to launch our first US retail location with Bloomingdales.”

It follows a newly inked deal with UK department store, Selfridges, launching in both the London and Manchester stores.

Mon Purse isn’t the first Australian customisation retailer to sign a major deal with an international retailer.

Hopkins’s startup follows in the footsteps of Shoes of Prey, a bespoke women’s shoes business, which launched in the US in 2014 after securing a deal with Nordstorm, opening six stores in the US department chain alongside a $US15.5 million investment to increase production.

But the pioneering startup hit a speedbump, and last month announced that it would close all its US concepts stores, as well as its David Jones concession in Sydney.

When Business Insider spoke to co-founder Jodie Fox about the closures she said she has “no regrets” as it serves as a lesson for not only her business but the wider industry.

“Shoes of Prey isn’t just about shoes, we believe it’s about a bigger movement that moves us towards more sustainable businesses that aren’t reliant on guessing what people want,” she said.

NOW READ: Customisation is transforming the retail industry — and it’s showing no sign of slowing

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.