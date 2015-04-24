Here are the first Australian Apple Watch deliveries

The Apple Watch is here.

Australian customers who pre-ordered their Apple Watch have begun to receive their deliveries.

Mel Firbank of Sydney received hers this morning, saying she was the delivery man’s first Apple Watch delivery.

“Haha he gave me a hug and a high five!!”, she said in her first photo with the Watch.

Firbank bought the 38mm band, and says: “It’s perfect for me”.

“Couldn’t have gone bigger, but I’ve got a small wrist! Super comfy!! Was a bit hard to put on the first few times but getting the hang of it!”

Here’s a look at one of the first Apple Watches to be opened in Australia:

Beautiful simple packaging as always! @peguntah @sahil16 @carloss_rom #applewatch #applefan #fitness #fitfashion A photo posted by Mel Firbank (@melfirbank) on Apr 23, 2015 at 3:59pm PDT

A photo posted by Mel Firbank (@melfirbank) on Apr 23, 2015 at 3:41pm PDT

Here are some others:

#AppleWatch A photo posted by Watchのある生活 (@applewatchlife) on Apr 23, 2015 at 5:55pm PDT

#AppleWatch A photo posted by Watchのある生活 (@applewatchlife) on Apr 23, 2015 at 5:54pm PDT

It arrived! #AppleWatch A photo posted by krystalmaria (@krystalmaria) on Apr 23, 2015 at 5:54pm PDT

きた。 #applewatch A photo posted by itsuki (@itsuki_) on Apr 23, 2015 at 6:17pm PDT

Apple Watch Sport #AppleWatch A photo posted by a2o.n. aka (@a2onaka) on Apr 23, 2015 at 5:51pm PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.