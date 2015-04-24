Here are the first Australian Apple Watch deliveries

Sarah Kimmorley

The Apple Watch is here.

Australian customers who pre-ordered their Apple Watch have begun to receive their deliveries.

Mel Firbank of Sydney received hers this morning, saying she was the delivery man’s first Apple Watch delivery.

“Haha he gave me a hug and a high five!!”, she said in her first photo with the Watch.

Firbank bought the 38mm band, and says: “It’s perfect for me”.

“Couldn’t have gone bigger, but I’ve got a small wrist! Super comfy!! Was a bit hard to put on the first few times but getting the hang of it!”

Here’s a look at one of the first Apple Watches to be opened in Australia:

Beautiful simple packaging as always! @peguntah @sahil16 @carloss_rom #applewatch #applefan #fitness #fitfashion

A photo posted by Mel Firbank (@melfirbank) on

A photo posted by Mel Firbank (@melfirbank) on

Here are some others:

#AppleWatch

A photo posted by Watchのある生活 (@applewatchlife) on

#AppleWatch

A photo posted by Watchのある生活 (@applewatchlife) on

It arrived! #AppleWatch

A photo posted by krystalmaria (@krystalmaria) on

きた。 #applewatch

A photo posted by itsuki (@itsuki_) on

Apple Watch Sport #AppleWatch

A photo posted by a2o.n. aka (@a2onaka) on

