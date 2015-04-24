Here are the first Australian Apple Watch deliveries

The Apple Watch is here.
Australian customers who pre-ordered their Apple Watch have begun to receive their deliveries.
Mel Firbank of Sydney received hers this morning, saying she was the delivery man’s first Apple Watch delivery.
“Haha he gave me a hug and a high five!!”, she said in her first photo with the Watch.
Firbank bought the 38mm band, and says: “It’s perfect for me”.
“Couldn’t have gone bigger, but I’ve got a small wrist! Super comfy!! Was a bit hard to put on the first few times but getting the hang of it!”
Here’s a look at one of the first Apple Watches to be opened in Australia:
Don't know how to get a good angle of it on my arm…but 38mm perfect for me. Couldn't have gone bigger, but I've got a small wrist! Super comfy!! Was a bit hard to put on the first few times but getting the hang of it! @alfredlulz @carloss_rom @justinlombardi_ @sahil16 @peguntah @brookelouise02 #applewatch #applefan #fitness #fitfashion #applewatchsport
Here are some others:
