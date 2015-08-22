Australian cricketing legend Arthur Morris has died aged 93

Photo: Jimmy Sime/ Getty Images.

Arthur Morris, considered one of Australia’s greatest left-handed batsmen, has died, aged 93.

Morris was born in Bondi in 1923. As a teenager, he showed early signs of sporting finesse excelling in both rugby union and cricket.

He made his debut at 18 playing for New South Wales against Queensland at the Sydney Cricket Ground, the only player to post two centuries on his debut.

Another highlight came just two years into his Test career during Australia’s undefeated tour of England in 1948 with Don Bradman’s Invincibles side. He hit 20 fours on the way to a century and made 182 in the second innings, helping Australia chase down 404 in less than six hours on the final day before Bradman completed the job.

The left-hander has scored 3533 runs at an average of 46.49, as well as having 12 centuries and 12 half-centuries throughout his cricketing career.

Morris became Australia’s 24th captain when he filled in for Lindsay Hassett in 1951-52 and was even inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame in 2001.

He retired in 1955, aged 34.

“We have sadly lost a cherished link with our past,” Cricket Australia chairman Wally Edwards said.

“Arthur Morris was a great man and one of the true greats of Australian cricket who until now had been a treasured connection to an extraordinary era of the game.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Arthur’s wife Judith and his family at this sad time. He will be greatly missed but remembered forever.”

