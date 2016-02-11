Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja is the butt of a joke after this cheeky bum grab was caught on camera

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja has been caught giving his teammate Adam Zampa a cheeky bum grab.

The footage was taken from a match between Australia and New Zealand in Wellington on February 6.

It was Zampa’s debut with the team, and apparently Khawaja — unsuspecting of the cameras behind them — was trying to calm his nerves.

@MiguelDSouza @zamps63 haha it was all consensual. Just having a joke with the debutant. #playon — Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) February 10, 2016

While the bum grab has raised some eyebrows, its nothing new.

Men in Australian sport have been celebrating with a cheeky arse slap forever. Why? We’re not sure.

See for yourself.

