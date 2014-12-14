Australian Cricket Captain Michael Clarke Says He May 'Never Play Again'

Michael Clarke trudges off after being dismissed by Dale Steyn in Elizabeth. Getty / Morne de Clerk

In what’s been a turbulent few weeks for Australian cricket following the untimely death of Phillip Hughes, test captain Michael Clarke has announced he may not ever return to the game after suffering a right hamstring injury.

“There’s certainly a chance I could never play again,” Clarke said during a post-match interview.

“I hope that’s not the case and I’ll be doing everything in my power to get back out on the park but I think I have to be realistic.”

Clarke injured his hamstring while fielding during Australia’s dramatic 48-run win against India yesterday. Originally it was thought the embattled leader was going to sit out the first test but he persevered, playing with a left hamstring injury before suffering a back problem in Australia’s first innings.

The captain fought back, managing a tenacious century on day two of the five-day test, but was brought to the ground after his right hamstring gave out.

As a result of the injury, Clarke said it’s almost certain he would miss the remainder of the four-test series but added he was not bitter about deciding to play on.

“I have no regrets about playing in this Test, I have no regrets about going back onto the field after I retired hurt,” Clarke said.

The Cricket World Cup begins in February 2015 and there’s great uncertainty about whether the 33-year-old Australian cricketing legend will be able to play.

Clarke underwent scans for the injury, which he says have “shown a tear” in the strained hamstring.

Wicketkeeper Brad Haddin is expected to take the captaincy for the remainder of the series, which continues at the Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

NOW READ: Michael Clarke Has Just Given The Most Agonisingly Beautiful Tribute To Friend, And Teammate Phillip Hughes

NOW READ: Watch The Touching Tribute As The Adelaide Oval Crowd Applauds Phillip Hughes For 63 Seconds Before The First Test

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.