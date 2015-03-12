Australian cops sent out an hilarious tweet after someone reported their cannabis plant had been stolen

Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Those warnings about how drugs addle your brain are obviously true. Consider exhibit A: a man who rang police in the West Australian town of Bunbury, complaining that someone had nicked his grass.

The local cops had the perfect response on Twitter.

Thanks for reporting your stolen cannabis plant, we don't investigate theft of illegal items, but we may come and visit in a few months time — Bunbury Police (@BunburyPolice) March 12, 2015

Bunbury seems to be quite a hotbed of crime, even though it’s home to just 31,000 people.

Just a few weeks ago, a French couple found infamy when they did a runner after dinner. They returned to pay the bill after the restaurant owner put a photo of the couple on Facebook and it went viral.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.