Australian consumer sentiment just took a hit from market turmoil

After the spectacular rise of 7.8% to 99.5 last month, there was always a risk that the Westpac Melbourne Institute monthly consumer sentiment index was going to pull back after everything that’s happened in markets and the economy since the August result a month ago.

So, it’s no surprise that the September consumer sentiment survey this morning shows a fall of 5.6% to 93.9.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said “There was always likely to be some correction this month.”

Of course the deluge of disturbing news around violent gyrations in both Australian and overseas equity markets; poor economic data from China; a disappointing report on Australia’s growth rate and the weakness in the Australian dollar were also likely to have unnerved households

Disturbingly, for an economy in need of transition and relieant on consumers and domestic demand more broadly Evans said “This print on the Index now marks the 17th out of the last 19 months that the Index has been below 100.” That means there are more pessimistic consumers than optimistic ones. ” After acknowledging some volatility in the series the underlying picture is that confidence has been little changed over the last year – firmly stuck below 100 and averaging around 96,” Evans said.

Part of that could be enduring concerns consumers have about their employment with consumers concerns about losing their jobs the highest since December 2014. Evans said, “there was a sharp 5.8% increase in the Westpac– Melbourne Institute Index of Unemployment Expectations (a higher print indicates heightened employment concerns).”

Consumers are worried about their finances as well with the sub-index tracking assessments of ‘family finances vs a year ago’ fell by 5.7%, while that tracking expectations for ‘family finances over 9 September 2015. Although at least they are both still above year ago levels. As a result it’s no surprise that there was a big 13.5% fall in responses to consumers assessments of ‘time to buy a major household item’.

On housing it’s apparent that consumers are cooling as well with “confidence around the housing market” continuing to erode. That’s taken the “‘time to buy a dwelling’ index fell by 0.9% to be 8.6% down on a year ago and 30% lower than two years ago.”

New South Wales and Sydney are especially pressured with Evans saying that:

The New South Wales Index continues to underperform with a 14% fall this month to be 34% down on a year ago and 55% over the last two years. Within that Index the Sydney component is down by 46% over the last year and has reached its lowest level since the survey began in 1975

House price expectations are also waning falling 6.1% in index terms to be down 17% over the year. But at 127.3 the index is still comfortably in optimistic, house prices will rise, territory.

Overall it’s as downbeat a sentiment survey as you’d expect given what was happening in global markets and the economy when the survey was done. But it’s not one that has changed Westpac’s outlook that the RBA will hold rates steady.

