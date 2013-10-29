Australian Conman Peter Foster Says He Is In Fiji, Sends Newspapers A Photo

Foster at the Federal Court in 2003. Photo: Getty

Last week Australian conman Peter Foster wrote a judge a letter, explaining why he could’t be at his own sentencing.

Now he’s sent a photo of himself wearing a Hawaiian shirt and reading a copy of Fijian newspaper The Sunday Times.

Fairfax Media reports that he sent them the photo, saying “Hope this photo is our [sic] some use to you […] It is me reading the Fiji Sunday Times yesterday drinking kava.”

Foster was sentenced to three years in jail in absentia last week for contempt of court. He has also been convicted of scams involving weight-loss products.

