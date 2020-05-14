This $435,000 off-road RV is a hardcore military vehicle on the outside and a swanky loft on the inside — take a closer look at the Commander 4x4

SLRV Expedition Vehicles SLRV Commander 4×4.

Australian expedition-vehicle company SLRV is selling a luxurious off-road motorhome called the Commander 4×4.

The four-wheel-drive RV can tackle harsh terrain and stay off the grid for long periods of time.

It also boasts a spacious interior that can be customised with high-end finishes and appliances.

SLRV sells the Commander 4×4 for a starting price of roughly $US435,000, and also offers a huge eight-wheel RV with a second floor.

Perhaps more than ever, people are looking for ways to flee the big city and spend some time away from everything (and everyone). The luckiest among us may enjoy the luxury of a secluded country house, but others need to get a bit more creative.

Some van-conversion companies are already seeing increased demand for their ready-made camper vans, but those looking to really go off the grid may need something a bit more like SLRV’s Commander 4×4.

The Commander 4×4 – one of several models of expedition vehicles sold by Australia-based SLRV – is a luxurious motorhome that can go where normal RVs can’t. Its four-wheel-drive system, monstrous military-spec tires, and innovative chassis design mean it can tackle terrain that would be unthinkable for many cars and campers.

Plus, thanks to a massive water-supply system, solar power, a full kitchen and bathroom, a dining area, and a queen bed, passengers can comfortably stay off the beaten path for long periods of time.

If you’re not much of an adventurer and are just looking for somewhere remote to ride out the global pandemic, you might as well spend your cash on a cabin, as the Commander 4×4 does not come cheap. It starts at roughly $US435,000, which, depending on where you live, may very well constitute country-house money.

Take a closer look at the Commander 4×4 – and some of SLRV’s other creations – below:

SLRV, an Australian RV company, is selling a highly capable, all-terrain camper called the Commander 4×4.

The company calls it “the ultimate 4×4 expedition vehicle,” since it has a spacious cabin and all the features people need for long-term journeys off the beaten path.

The motorhome boasts a three-point torsion-free chassis, which allows the vehicle to twist in response to bumpy terrain.

Based on a MAN truck, the Commander 4×4 wears military-grade Michelin tires that provide optimal traction in mud and sand, the company said.

Plus, the Commander 4×4 sports an onboard compressed-air system so passengers can adjust tire pressure when needed.

The cab is also fitted with air-suspension seats to “provide maximum comfort over rough and relentless terrain.”

Buyers can choose a standard two-seat cab, a four-seat crew cab, or a sleeper cab with a bed where the back seat would be.

Equipped for long adventures, the RV can hold 500-1,000 litres of water — depending on the configuration — and boasts a water-filtration system.

For additional driving range, it can also be outfitted with an extra fuel tank, bringing capacity to 600 litres.

To go fully off the grid, the SLRV creation is equipped with a solar array and battery system. The company can also incorporate diesel appliances for when solar power isn’t enough.

The interior of the motorhome can be customised to each customer’s liking, with options for leather seating, different types of cooktops, wood flooring, washing machines, and entertainment systems.

In one interior configuration, the bed is stored above the lounge area …

… and can be lowered at the push of a button.

However, customers can also decide to fix the bed in place or opt for bunk beds.

The Commander 4×4 also makes room for a sizable bathroom with a separate shower.

There are also a ton of add-ons. The first production Commander 4×4 had an ATV garage for those wanting to cruise around on something more manageable.

In addition to the 4×4, SLRV sells a massive, eight-wheel vehicle called the Commander 8×8.

According to SLRV, the gargantuan Commander 8×8 is “the ultimate luxury vehicle with all the comforts of a house.”

The eight-wheel-drive RV is available in single- and double-story configurations.

And, as in the 4×4 version, buyers can have their bed fixed or on a moving platform.

SLRV also can add on a lift-up bed that customers can use for guests.

In its two-story configuration, the Commander 8×8 can be fitted with several single beds upstairs.

Plus, SLRV director Warwick Boswerger told Business Insider that a six-wheel RV is also in the works.

Currently, SLRV builds its vehicles in Australia and ships them all over the world, but, according to Boswerger, it plans to build vehicles on Kenworth and International platforms specifically for the US market.

The Commander 4×4 starts at roughly $US435,000, Boswerger said, but pricing for the US-spec Commander 8×8 has not been officially released yet.

