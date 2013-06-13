Australian Men's Soccer Coach Said 'Women Should Shut Up In Public'

Australia’s men’s national soccer team coach Holger Osieck really stepped in it last night. After his team’s 4-0 win over Jordan, Osieck removed the filter and thought in the postgame press conference.



Someone told Osieck where to sit for the conference and he joked the person was pushing him around like his wife. Kind of funny. Then this:

“There’s a saying, ‘Mulieres taceres in ecclesia.’ It’s a very, very uhh…women should shut up in public.”

Osieck followed the translation by saying he says it to his wife at home. He then pronounced himself “the darling of all Australian wives.”

Osieck later submitted an apology to the Daily Mail.

“To everyone who may feel offended by that, I offer a sincere apology,” Osieck said. “It was off the record, it was more a funny remark. It was nothing against any women or whatever. Definitely just a complete misunderstanding.”

More dismissive than remorseful. Maybe this is why:

“If my wife knows, I’ll probably be in big trouble when I get home.”

The video:

