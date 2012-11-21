Australian Classic Car Rally Ends In Crash For 2 Drivers

The Bright Rod Run, a rally open only to cars made before 1965, ended poorly for two drivers earlier this month.



During the drive in South Australia, a Ford Falcon spun into the opposite lane after braking suddenly. It crashed into a 1960s Holden EK, whose driver had mounted a dashboard camera that caught the accident on video.

According to the YouTube user who uploaded the video, no one was badly injured. The date stamp wrongly reads November 20; the crash occurred on November 10.

Watch the video:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.