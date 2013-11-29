Kim Jong-un Now Has A Doppelgänger

An Australian-Chinese musician dressed up as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and began walking around a popular shopping district in Hong Kong, Reuters reports.

The man, who only goes by Howard to keep his music career separate, has appeared in a bizarre Israeli commercial as the dictator (embedded below) and now charges $US645 for party appearances.

“I don’t really have to do anything to create awareness. Just my presence,” Howard told Reuters. “It brings the issue up in a light-hearted way. It’s important to know about this country … If they launch a missile, it could start World War Three.”

The key differences in their appearances is that Howard, 34, is older and taller than 30-year-old Kim.

Check out his transformation:

Here he is taking a photo with a passerby:

A close up:

And here’s the real Kim:

Here’s the commercial featuring Howard as Kim:

