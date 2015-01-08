Australian Cartoonist David Pope Tweeted This Powerful Cartoon He Drew To Show Support For The Charlie Hebdo Victims

The world has been stunned by the terrorist attack which targeted satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris overnight.

Australian political cartoonist David Pope tweeted he couldn’t sleep upon hearing the news the shooting had claimed the lives of 12 people, including the magazine’s editor.

So he communicated his thoughts the best way he knew how — through this satirical cartoon:

Can't sleep tonight, thoughts with my French cartooning colleagues, their families and loved ones #CharlieHebdo pic.twitter.com/LqIMRCHPgK — David Pope (@davpope) January 7, 2015

It’s been retweeted more than 57,200 times since he uploaded it just after 2am this morning.

Here are 16 bold covers the satirical covers Charlie Hebdo published.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.