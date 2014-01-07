Australian Carbon Polluters Won't Be Penalised Under The Coalition's Direct Action Plan

Getty/Christopher Furlong

The Coalition’s Direct Action Plan on carbon emissions is not designed to be punitive, the federal environment minister Greg Hunt has told The Australian.

The Direct Action Plan is part of the Coalition’s push to scrap the Labor-introduced Carbon Tax, which was a major campaign platform in the lead up to the September federal election.

The Scheme is now open to comment after a green paper was released, and will not see companies penalised if they fail to meet their reduction targets.

Instead the government will introduce “flexible compliance arrangements” which according to the report, are in some cases more generous than those argued for by industry.

It has been criticised for being an ineffective way to encourage companies to reduce their carbon emissions. The Opposition environment spokesperson Tony Burke described it like this: “a dressed-up slush fund, which is ineffective and costly”.

