Photo: Getty / File

Australian capital expenditure grew 1.1% in Q2, a big beat on expectations of a 0.9% fall.

Total new expenditure was $37.6 billion, with buildings and structures being the key driver of the increase.

The Australian dollar has rallied on the data, up around US0.3c to US93.6c.

