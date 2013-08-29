Australian Capex Data Thumps Expectations

The Australian capex figure for the June quarter is out, and it’s a big beat on market expectations.

Seasonally adjusted, total investment rose by 4% in the quarter against a market expectation of just 0.8%.

The big rise was in building investment, with $25.8 billion spent over the quarter. Spending on plant and machinery was down 1.2% at $14.2 billion.

Estimate 3 for expenditure in 2013-14 is $159 billion, up from $156 billion in the previous estimate, so it’s a reasonably bullish result and outlook for the coming year.

The dollar jumped slightly on the news, but FX Street quotes NAB analysts saying the revised investment number “represents a downward revision relative to what we would have expected based on typical differences this (3rd) estimate and previous (2nd) estimate.”

