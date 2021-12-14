Australian businesses are looking to fill their ranks and expand as trading conditions continue to improve into the new year. Photo: Getty Images

Business conditions rose 2 points to +12 index points in November, driven by a rise in the employment index.

NAB chief economist Alan Oster said the labour market tightening that comes as a result could soon translate to wages growth.

Meanwhile, business confidence actually fell, but economists say the drop is only an overcorrection for the massive spike recorded through October.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australian businesses are making the most of improved trading conditions heading into the new year by going on hiring sprees and acting on expansion plans, as the worst of a wave of Delta lockdowns is put behind them.

According to the results of NAB’s latest business survey, trading conditions rose 2 points to +12 index points in November, driven by a rise in the employment index as businesses made moves to rehire staff they had laid off through the worst of recent lockdowns.

“Conditions improved noticeably in the retail and transport sectors, which were heavily impacted by the lockdowns, but deteriorated in construction,” said Alan Oster, chief economist at NAB.

“There is still scope for things to improve further in coming months, particularly in recreation and personal services which was still in negative territory in November despite many restrictions easing in the month,” he said.

While trading conditions improved, business confidence actually fell 8 points to +12 index points in November, down on the +20 point reading tallied in October.

However, economists say the fall could be chalked up as an overcorrection for the spike recorded after lockdown restrictions were lifted on the east coast last month, considering both New South Wales and Victoria continue to see healthy levels of confidence across the board.

“Confidence remains high across states and industries, albeit it has come back to earth a little after the optimism associated with the end of lockdowns,” Oster said.

“Forward indicators are also very strong with a rise in capital expenditure a welcome sign that businesses are beginning to look towards a period of expansion,” he said.

“These results align with the strong rebound in activity that we believe is now underway, as well as a positive outlook for the coming months with vaccination rates now very high.”

Andrew Hanlan, a senior economist at Westpac, shared the sentiment. He said the October reading should be taken with a pinch of salt, kind of like a “relief bounce”, pumped by businesses cheering the end of lockdowns.

As a result of the nationwide hiring spree reported across most industries, wage bills have naturally come in at high levels, contributing to a sustained period of elevated inflation. Oster, however, thinks it mightn’t be long before the market starts to see wages growth.

“With employment rising rapidly, businesses’ total wage bills have increased,” Oster said.

“As the employment recovery continues and the labour market tightens further, these gains should eventually translate into growth in underlying wages, but how quickly that occurs remains to be seen,” he said.

“Overall, these results indicate a strong recovery is underway. Notwithstanding the possibility of new disruptions related to the Omicron variant, the economy is well placed to carry this momentum forward over coming months and into 2022.”

Ahead of Thursday’s labour figures, economists across the big four banks expect the numbers will show the economy added about 200,000 jobs through November, as businesses rushed to fill their ranks.

The broad-base consensus across the board is that the unemployment rate should fall from 5.2% to 5%, as the Morrison government unveils what is expected to be a healthy mid-year budget update.

According to reports, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Coalition’s budget priorities would be to boost job creation while encouraging stronger wage growth as the unemployment rate continues to fall, heading into the second half of the 2021-22 financial year.

Estimates tabled by Deloitte Access Economics indicate that the Morrison government has managed to get its budget $103 billion in the black, thanks to a major rebound in activity and tax revenue through the thick of the pandemic this year.