Australian businesses are now more confident than they were before the pandemic, as Victoria begins the road to recovery

Victoria is returning somewhat to normal. (Chris Putnam, Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

NAB’s latest business confidence survey has hit its highest mark in more than 12 months, and reentered positive territory for the first time since January.

While attributing it largely to the successful suppression of COVID-19 in Victoria and the state’s reemergence, separate data from Indeed shows job ads are surging but remain 18% below last year’s levels.

It comes on the same day that the Morrison government announced it would reduce and extend the JobSeeker coronavirus supplement to March at a rate of $150 per fortnight. <

As Australia gets ready to farewell a horror 12 months, the nation is looking forward to what it hopes is a steady recovery.

On Tuesday, business confidence hit its highest level since mid-2019 as Victoria looks to rejoin the rest of the country after its months-long shutdown. NAB’s monthly business survey returned to positive territory, hitting a score of 5 in October, for the first time since January.

Conducted in the last week of the month, the survey was pushed higher by Victorian businesses buoyed by the prospect of reopening and a wave of “better virus outcomes” there as well as New South Wales. On Tuesday, both states recorded zero new cases.

“Trading conditions and profitability continue to improve as the economy opens up but employment continues to lag and is still negative, suggesting at face value there has been ongoing job shedding,” NAB chief economist Alan Oster wrote.

“Conditions have improved everywhere since troughing in April. However, some industries – and states– have seen stronger gains. Retail has been a strong performer, despite the deterioration in the labour market, likely reflecting the strong income support from the government. Services have also recovered – and likely seen some pent-up demand more recently.”

Said government support is now being wound back and adjusted as politicians and economists turn an eye to what 2021 will bring. On Tuesday, Scott Morrison announced that the JobSeeker coronavirus supplement would be extended for a further three months to March, albeit slashed to the reduced rate of just $150 per fortnight from January.

At an additional cost of $3.2 billion the extension – the supplement’s second – would appear to also be its last. The announcement came on the same day that the local sharemarket surged, after pharmaceutical company Pfitzer claimed its coronavirus vaccine candidate was 90% effective, rekindling hopes of a return to normalcy.

However, while badly battered aviation and travel companies rallied at the prospect, the economic reality remains more complicated.

Separate data, produced by job site Indeed and supplied to Business Insider Australia, shows that while Australia is still early on its road to recovery, there is still some way to go.

“While economic restrictions have eased, job postings in Victoria are [now] tracking 18% below last year’s trend. By contrast, the gap is 2.8% for the rest of Australia,” Indeed’s Asia-Pacific chief economist Callam Pickering said.

Still, it marks a mighty resurgence since mid-September when job postings in Victoria were 51% below last year’s levels. The best performing sectors in the state has unsurprisingly been the healthcare sector, as medical technicians enjoy the kind of hiring spree only a pandemic could inspire.

On the flip side, roles in security, beauty and wellness, food prep, and childcare have all suffered.

“Certainly occupations that have been heavily targeted by COVID-19 restrictions continue to track quite poorly, even as the economy opens up,” Pickering said, expecting “gradual improvement” over the coming months.

“While hiring volumes are still relatively low, they have made great strides throughout October.”

Compared to the sudden surges and slumps of the last few months, strides look pretty good.

