Most Australian business leaders are more confident about their growth prospects in 2022 than 2021, new research shows

The majority of Australian business leaders are more confident about their growth prospects in 2022 compared to 2021, buoyed by strong economic growth predictions for the year ahead.

82% of businesses say they plan to hire permanent staff in 2022.

Concerns around skills shortages represented leaders’ biggest area of concern.

Australian business leaders are overwhelmingly confident about their growth prospects in the coming year, amid positive projections for economic growth.

New research from Robert Half predicts this bullish perspective will translate to a strong hiring outlook for permanent employees, with 82% of businesses saying they plan to hire permanent staff in 2022.

It found that 71% of Australian business leaders are more confident about their growth prospects in 2022 compared to 2021, buoyed by strong economic growth predictions for the year ahead.

However they also recognised demand for skilled talent in a tight market would continue to put pressure on employers to fill talent gaps, in part by meeting the salary expectations of job seekers aware of their bargaining power.

Of the hundreds of C-suite executives surveyed, 54% believe finding qualified employees in 2022 will be more challenging than in pre-pandemic conditions.

Beyond the broader skills shortage, related factors such as meeting candidates’ salary expectations and upskilling existing employees represented the biggest hiring challenges for 39% and 36% of survey respondents respectively.

Executives said 36% consider finding candidates with the right technical skills as their business’s major concern around employment this year.

Nicole Gorton, director at Robert Half, said the results signalled 2022 would be a strong year for Australia’s labour market as businesses translate short-term recovery efforts into growth.

Most economists are still assuming the hit to the economy is going to be short-lived.

New projections from Deloitte Access Economics released on Monday noted the Australian economy will see growth of 3.6% in 2022, on the assumption more workers and tourists will arrive this year, and high vaccination rates will help the country weather COVID-19 waves without the need for more lockdowns.

Domestic talent supply continues to be a concern

The majority of businesses identified the ongoing challenges of restricted borders resulting in a lack of tech talent as an area of continued concern in 2022.

“Even with the gradual return of international migration this year, the shortfall of skilled talent entering the market over the past two years will take at least the same amount of time to recover, if not more,” Gorton said.

Significantly, along with the more than half of Australian business leaders who believe finding qualified employees in 2022 will be more challenging than in 2020, a massive 63% of chief information officers believe this to be the case.

Gorton said the need to strengthen domestic supply with local upskilling and training programs would become a major focus this year.

A raft of tech training initiatives, including programs run by Amazon and EY, along with local programs like Skill Finder — backed by Canva and Atlassian — have gained more support in the last year as the local sector seeks ways to fill the gaps in their talent pool.

The research “reaffirms the need for Australian businesses to shore up their attraction and retention strategies to strengthen their domestic talent supply, as well as investing in skills development to address skills gaps over the long-term,” Gorton said.

“Competition for talent is strong, and professionals with in-demand skills are aware of the hiring market challenges and the bargaining power this gives them — particularly with regards to salary,” she said.

Anthony Sochan, co-founder and partner of start-up consultancy Think & Grow, which manages recruitment for Australian tech companies and startups, told Business Insider Australia it was beginning to see tactics like Employee Share Option Plan (ESOPs) become a standard part of employee’s salary packets.

“With more opportunities and enticing packages on offer, employers will need to benchmark their salaries to maintain their remuneration at or above market rates or they risk losing their preferred candidates to competing offers,” Gorton noted.