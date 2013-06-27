Australian Broadcaster Has No Material, Suffers 90 Seconds Of Agonizing 'Screen Death'

It’s one of the worst TV anchor freezes you’ll see.



Helen Kapalos on Channel 7′s Today Tonight had just finished a live cross to Canberra where Kevin Rudd was just about to replace Julia Gillard as Australian Prime Minister.

Suddenly there was no script and no story to move on to.

Twice she attempted to start an item with a line destined for TV blooper immortality: “Now to a Muslim who was on his way to becoming a radical.”

It continued excruciatingly for more than a minute. The popular Kapalos recovered eventually, going to a story about a man who found an expensive bracelet and refused to return it to the owner.

Video courtesy of mumbrella.com.au.

