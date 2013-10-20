Two Australian Bodies Have Been Recovered From The Lao Airline Crash

Locals watch as debris floats down the river. Facebook/Nana Nnpv

The bodies of two Australians have been recovered from a plane crash in Laos three days ago, killing all 49 passengers.

The Lao Airlines flight from Vientiane, which crashed into the Mekong River, had six Australians on board.

Authorities announced 34 bodies have been found so far, including Sydney tax consultant Gavin Rhodes, 39, and his 17-month-old son Manfred.

Laos Foreign Ministry director Boualy Phaketsongkham told The Australian a signal from the black box had been located and would be recovered before the end of the weekend.

Rhodes’ wife and daughter are yet to be found along Michael Creighton and Gordon Bruce Creighton, a father and son from the northern NSW town of Glen Innes.

The aircraft is believed to have crashed when trying to courses due to storms and strong winds, according to The Australian.

