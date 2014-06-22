Australian Babies As Young As Nine Months Are Teaching Themselves To Use Tablet Technology

Boy uses an Apple ipad. Christopher Furlong/ Getty

The children of Generation Z are growing up in a world increasingly dominated by technology, with new research revealing the average Australian household has up to eight internet-connectable devices.

Technology research company Telsyte has found that “some families have up to four tablets all in working order but tend to pass them down as they get newer models… but there are absolutely ones that have over 20 (devices),” managing director Foad Fadaghi told News Limited.

As children grow up in these households, they develop computer-related skills far more advanced and at such a rate that now babies as young as nine months old are teaching themselves to use iPads and iPhones.

Today The Sun-Herald reports “more than two-thirds of the 88 mothers interviewed… for the ‘Babies: One Year On’ project said their one-year-old could perform functions on a smartphone or tablet.”

However child psychologist Michael Carr-Gregg warned parents “electronic babysitters” in the form of such technology does not compensate for hands on learning.

“Nothing lights up a one-year-old’s brain like three-dimensional play and interaction with a human being and manifestly this isn’t doing that,” Carr-Gregg said.

“Babies need to learn how the real world works,” he said.

