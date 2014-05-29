Australian Authorities: MH370 Didn't Crash Around Area Where Pings Were Detected

Photo: Richard Wainwright – Pool/Getty

Australian authorities have admitted they’re unsure where the final resting place of the missing Malaysian Airlines jet MH370.

The Joint Agency Coordination Centre today confirmed the plane didn’t crash in the vicinity of pings detected in April off the Western Australian coast.

On Wednesday Bluefin-21, the autonomous underwater vehicle, finished its last mission to search over 850 square kilometres of ocean floor since it was launched.

JACC said data from yesterday’s mission has since been analysed and confirmed there has been no signs of aircraft debris in the area around the acoustic signals.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) said the search around the acoustic detections is now complete and the area will be “discounted as the final resting place of MH370”.

Ocean floor mapping in the wider search zone is ongoing and it is expected this could take about 3 months.

Radar and satellite data is still being analysed to figure out where the aircraft may have entered the water.

