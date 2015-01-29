Acclaimed Australian writer Colleen McCullough at home in Norfolk Island. (Photo by Patrick Riviere/Getty Images).

Australian author Colleen McCullough has died at age 77.

The best selling author died while in a Norfolk Island hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Her most famous work “The Thorn Birds” was published in 1977. It became a global bestseller and was transformed into a mini-series in 1983.

Before she turned to writing McCullough was a neuroscientist working in the US.

Over her career she published about 25 books, including an extensive series detailing Ancient Rome.

Her final novel “Bittersweet” was published in 2013.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.