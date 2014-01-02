Australian Athletes Will Have To Stay Inside The Olympic Precinct At Sochi

Getty/ Julian Finney

After suicide bombers killed more than thirty people in southern Russia, Australian athletes will reportedly be confined to the Olympic precinct at next month’s winter games at Sochi.

President Vladimir Putin has vowed to “annihilate” terrorists following the twin blasts in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, which have raised concerns about safety in the lead up to the event.

According to The Australian team chief Ian Chesterman intendeds to ensure athletes stay within the Olympic security cordon that will surround the village, the main Olympic Park and the mountain venues, all of which are some distance from Sochi.

They will also not travel around Russia before the games, or remain afterwards for holidays to ensure their safety.

The bombs went off on Sunday and Monday targeting a railway station and a trolleybus. Putin used a New Years address to vow those responsible would be swiftly dealt with.

“I am certain that we will fiercely and consistently continue the fight against terrorists until their complete annihilation”, Putin said.

