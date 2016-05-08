Australian athletes are using crowdfunding campaigns to get to the Rio Olympics

Screenshot. Photo: Sues bid for Rio 2016/ GoFundMe.

Australian athletes are using crowdfunding to raise money for their trip to the 2016 Rio Olympics.

News Corp reports that already a dozen athletes, especially those competing in sports which lack huge sponsorships, are resorting to the crowdfunding site GoFundMe so they can afford to compete in Rio.

Athletes have included NSW rider Sue Hearn, gymnast Danni Prince and wrestlers Talgat Ilyasov and Connor Evans.

“Funding for the sport of wrestling in Australia is very limited and the majority of expenses are self-funded. Competing in the Olympics means I must dedicate a large amount of time to training and this will result in additional expenses,” says Ilyasov on his GoFundMe page.

“The amount of training required to compete at world level isn’t going to be possible while maintaining full time employment. And time away from work means a loss of income.”

Screenshot. Photo: Australian Handball Olympic Dream/ GoFundMe.

The Australian Men’s Handball Team have also turned to crowdfunding with the aim of reaching $30,000 since the sport isn’t funded by the government or the Olympic committee.

So far, they’ve managed to raise around half that amount in the space of seven months.

Most of the money raised will be used by athletes to cover the cost of flights, accommodation, travel insurance and transport.

The Rio Olympics run from August 5 to August 21.

