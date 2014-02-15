Aussie Athletes Tip Their Hats To Lydia Lassila, Winning Bronze And Making Aerial Skiing History

Sarah Kimmorley
Getty/ Cameron Spencer

ustralia aerial skiing queen Lydia Lassila has won a bronze medal for Australia, in what was a historic run unseen in any female Olympic events until now.

Lassila set a precedent for female aerial skiers, taking out the medal with an aerial trick only ever attempted in the men’s division.

Despite a minor stumble, it was the “all-or-nothing” move that Lassila and her coach simply wanted to attempt.

“It was my maximum effort and to be able to do that trick in the super-final was something, and I’ve left my mark forever (on the sport) and made history with that trick. It would have been great to land it, I was stretching for my life, I was really trying, believe me,” she told The Australian.

Here’s Lassila making her mark:

Getty/ Cameron Spencer

Former and current Australian athletes, including Ian Thorpe, Alex “Chumpy” Pullin and Jana Pittman have congratulated Lassila on her achievement.

