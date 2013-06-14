All US Officers Should Listen To The Australian Army Chief's Brutal Sexual Assault Video Message

Male members of the Australian army also have a problem with sexual misbehavior, it seems.



A report by Elizabeth Broderick in the Sydney Morning Herald outlines how male members of the Australian army are under investigation for producing and distributing “explicit emails and photos that demean and denigrate women.”

Worse yet, the explicit material was distributed to the internet via military networks. The number of men under investigation has reached a staggering 100, to include “senior officers.”

Chief of the Army Lieutenant-General David Morrison has a few things to say to about the matter in a video released June 12:

“[Women] are vital to us maintaining our capability now, and in the future. If that does not suit you, then get out. You may find another employer where your behaviour is acceptable, but I doubt it.”

“I will be ruthless in ridding the army of people who cannot live up to its values.”

And there’s more, watch:

