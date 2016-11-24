Australian apartment construction will fall 40% in the next three years, says the HIA

Photo by Ricardo Bufolin/Getty Images

Australia’s residential building boom is expected to slow sharply over the next two years, says the Housing Industry Association (HIA).

In the group’s latest National Outlook report, released on Wednesday, the HIA said that “new residential building will slow for the next two years” before bottoming out at what “will still be a historically healthy level of activity”.

Warwick Temby, HIA acting chief economist, says the slowdown will be led by apartment construction, currently the driving force behind Australia’s building boom.

“Multi-unit building, especially apartments in the Eastern States, has driven much of the growth in this cycle and is also forecast to lead the slowdown in new activity over the next couple of years,” he said.

“From their peak of 117,000 in this calendar year multi-unit commencements are expected to fall by over 40 per cent by 2018/19.”

Temby predicts that detached home construction will fare better, forecasting that annual starts will moderate to 103,000 in the 2018/19 financial year, down 9% on current levels.

Combined, he says new residential starts are likely to fall in each of the next three years.

“Total new commencements are forecast to decline 3.1 per cent, 18.5 per cent and 5.1 per cent over the period 2016/17 – 2018/19, which would take commencements to a trough of 172,242, which is the average for the last ten years,” he said.

While new commencements are expected to weaken, Temby says that renovations to existing dwellings will likely offset some of the expected decline in new home building.

“Dwelling renovations are forecast to grow over the forecast period counteracting some of the decline in the new home building activity,” he said. “By 2018/19 renovations are forecasts to have grown by 6.5 per cent to be worth $32.96 billion in that year.”

These charts from the HIA show the groups forecasts for housing starts and renovations in the next three years:

The forecasts from the HIA followed the release of weak construction data from the ABS on Wednesday which revealed the value of residential work fell unexpectedly during the September quarter.

The ABS said the value of residential building work declined by 3.1% to $17.6 billion, trimming the increase over the past year to 6.3%.

The value of alterations and additions including conversions came in at just over $2 billion, largely unchanged from the levels seen in the previous quarter.

A far cry from the value of new residential construction, suggesting that any offset from increased renovation spending in the years ahead will be small if the HIA’s forecasts prove to be correct.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.